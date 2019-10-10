Kids caught hiding and ‘dabbing’ vape oil out of pens at Kansas grade school, cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

As hundreds of people have grown ill from vaping-related illnesses across the U.S. — with just over two dozen dead — authorities in Kansas say they’ve caught elementary school students using an unusual method to ingest the oil.

The Marysville Police Department is asking parents to be cognizant of what their children are bringing to school after 5th and 6th graders were caught with writing pens with vape juice inside and dabbing the oil on their tongues during recess, police said.

The items were taken from students at Marysville Elementary School, the department wrote on Facebook.

“Parents, please have a discussion with your children about vaping and the harmful effects of nicotine,” police said.

Amid confusion from some parents, police say the children “were dabbing the pens on their tongues to get the liquid in this case. Dabbing is also associated with marijuana wax (not in this event though).”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that this year alone, “1,299 lung injury cases associated with the use of e-cigarette, or vaping, products have been reported to CDC from 49 states, the District of Columbia, and 1 U.S. territory.”

Also according to the CDC, “approximately 15 percent of patients are under 18 years old.”

In Kansas, two people have died from vaping-related lung illnesses with 26 people total dead in the U.S. Most of these cases involved those vaping THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, while others reported just vaping nicotine.

