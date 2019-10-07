Upset man shoots at ceiling toward upstairs neighbors, Arizona cops say. It backfired

SHARE COPY LINK

An Arizona man who was angry with his upstairs neighbors shot at them through the ceiling of his own apartment, media outlets report.

It backfired in a serious way.

Phoenix cops say the man was upset with his neighbors and banged on their door Sunday night, KNXV reported. Then he went back downstairs and grabbed a handgun, the Phoenix TV station reported.

He fired multiple shots at the ceiling — and the last one struck his face, KSAZ reported.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, KPHO reported. An investigation is ongoing, the Phoenix TV station reported.