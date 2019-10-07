Machete-swinging North Carolina man shot by Georgia cop, investigators say

SHARE COPY LINK

A North Carolina man who allegedly came at a Georgia cop swinging a machete was shot by police and seriously wounded Saturday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The victim and officer had not been identified as of Monday morning.

It happened around 5 p.m. Saturday at an apartment community in Athens, about 70 miles northeast of Atlanta, the GBI said in a release.

Officers with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department were called to the University Gardens Apartments about a domestic dispute, state officials said in a release.

“When officers arrived, they were confronted by a male subject from North Carolina who was armed with a machete,” the release said.

“The subject ignored commands from the officer to drop the machete and attacked one of the officers. The officer fired at the subject, striking him. The subject was transported to a local hospital where he remains in serious condition.”

A release from the Athens-Clark County Police identified the suspect as “a 28-year-old male ... involved in a domestic violence incident.”

“Shortly after the initial encounter, the male subject brandished a knife in a threatening manner towards our officer. Fearing for his life, our officer discharged his service weapon and struck the male in the torso,” the ACCPD release said.

The officers were not hurt, state officials said. The involved officer is on leave with pay as an investigation continues.

“The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Athens-Clarke County District Attorney’s Office for review,” a release said.