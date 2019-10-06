National
Four dead, five injured in shooting at Kansas City, Kansas, bar: police
Two gunmen entered a Kansas City, Kansas, bar early Sunday and shot nine people, killing four of them, according to Kansas City, Kansas, police.
The shooting occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. at Tequila KC near 10th Street and Central Avenue.
No suspect information was available.
The four people who were killed died inside the bar. Five others were shot and fled the bar, at least one to a nearby park.
Four of the five surviving victims were taken to the University of Kansas Hospital and one was taken to Truman Medical Center.
In addition to Kansas City, Kansas, Police, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms responded to the scene.
At least a dozen people gathered with officers near the bar this morning. After speaking with an agent, one woman broke down in tears; a man held her up to keep her from falling to the pavement.
Another man who walked away from the group placed his hand against a nearby business and threw up.
The victims have not been identified, but Juan Ramirez, of Kansas City, Kansas, said his 29-year-old nephew was among those killed. His family was searching for another relative.
Ramirez said investigators told him they believed there was a fight at the bar. At least one person involved in the dispute left the bar and came back with a gun, firing shots, Ramirez said he was told.
His nephew had “nothing to do with it,” he said, a tear running down his face. “We’re just in shock and disbelief.”
He said his nephew left behind a 6-year-old son and a 4-year-old daughter.
“I don’t wish this upon anybody,” Ramirez said.
Further details of the crime were not immediately available. Officers re-entered the bar about 7:30 Sunday morning after obtaining a search warrant.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, who said he had visited with a physician at the University of Kansas Hospital on Saturday, tweeted about the shooting this morning. Some of the victims were taken to the hospital.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments