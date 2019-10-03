Woman told stabbing victim that ‘the devil told her to kill,’ Texas cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

Police arrested a Texas woman on a charge of aggravated assault after she was accused of stabbing a man because the “devil told her to kill,” according to KWTX-10.

Officers found a woman who appeared to be injured at about 2:15 a.m. Monday near Rancier Avenue and 8th Street, according to Killeen police public information officer Ofelia Miramontez.

Police identified the woman as 30-year-old Ciero Bajoie-Johnson, per KWTX-10. When they approached her, she reportedly told officers to “kill her.”

Miramontez told the McClatchy news group that when officers tried to arrest Bajoie-Johnson, she resisted but was eventually detained.

Bajoie-Johnson’s victim was found by police and said he “had been sitting in a chair ... (when) the suspect came out of nowhere and stabbed him,” according to KWTX. The man was stabbed in the shin, the station said.

According to Miramontez, officers arrested the woman and took her to the Killeen City Jail.