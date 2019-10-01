Dog with sawed-off legs gets help from man who lost his own pet in a carjacking

SHARE COPY LINK

A Good Samaritan with a love for dogs has came to the aid of a Louisiana pup who was found with his legs sawed off and bullets in his body.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested the owners of Buddy the dog -- a 50-year-old Slidell woman and her 17-year-old daughter, along with a friend -- after they were accused of failing to provide medical attention for the gunshot wounds that led to Buddy’s paralysis.

After deputies interviewed a board-certified veterinarian orthopedic surgeon, they said they were told the wounds were “maliciously inflicted.” The owners subsequently were charged with animal cruelty.

According to David Mohr of The Roleaux Foundation, he donated $1,000 for Buddy’s surgeries simply because “Buddy deserves it.”

Mohr named the foundation after his late dog, Roleaux, “to honor his late friend and to help other abused or neglected animals,” according to WAFB9.

Per the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Mohr stopped for lunch and left his truck running and unlocked because Roleaux was inside and he didn’t want his dog to overheat, McClatchy news group reported. That’s when 30-year-old Leslie Aguillard attempted to steal his truck, police say.

“I said to get out of my truck, and as I’m saying this, she puts it in reverse and drags me across the asphalt,” Mohr told WAFB. “Then I saw the tire coming right at my head and I roll to my left to get out of her path.”

Roleaux died from heat exhaustion after Mohr’s truck was ditched with the dog inside, McClatchy news group reported.

Mohr suffered a broken hip and crushed pelvis in the carjacking but was also hurt because Roleaux was a member of his family whom he adopted five years earlier.

He then created the foundation that is helping Buddy.