Watch video of Nic, an adorable and rare albino hedgehog rescued from California yard

Rare albino hedgehog rescued in California Riverside County Animal Services workers rescued a rare albino hedgehog from a Southern California backyard. Hedgehogs are illegal to own as pets in California, so a rescue organization has taken "Nic" in. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Riverside County Animal Services workers rescued a rare albino hedgehog from a Southern California backyard. Hedgehogs are illegal to own as pets in California, so a rescue organization has taken "Nic" in.

A rare albino hedgehog found in a Southern California backyard quickly won over shelter workers in Riverside County, a video shows.

Nic, named for the “Sonic the Hedgehog” video game character, came to the Riverside County Animal Services shelter after being found Sept. 13, according to the video.

Spokesman John Welsh said about one in 100,000 hedgehogs are albino, The Desert Sun reported.

The video shows Nic getting plenty of love from shelter workers.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The shelter turned Nic over to MeoowzResQ, a rescue organization with a special permit to care for hedgehogs, on Wednesday, Welsh said, according to The Associated Press.

It’s illegal to own hedgehogs in California, so Nic will not be available for adoption, county officials say in the video.