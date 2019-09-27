High school teacher charged in 2013 death of teenager, North Carolina police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A woman in North Carolina was just shy of 22 years old when police found a teenager dead from apparent gunshot wounds in 2013.

Nearly seven years later, the Goldsboro Police Department has charged her with accessory after the fact to murder.

Brittany Megan Sasser, 28, was arrested at her home on Thursday around 4 p.m. on felony charges related to the death of 18-year-old Shabazz Woods, who was discovered unresponsive in a neighborhood on Jan. 24, 2013, police said in a statement Friday.

She was released under a $75,000 bond, Latoya Henry, spokesperson for the city of Goldsboro, told McClatchy news group in an email Friday. Sasser’s first court date is Sept. 30.

Sasser is a teacher employed by Wayne County Schools, according to the arrest report. The school directory lists her as an EC teacher at Rosewood High School in Goldsboro.

“Wayne County Public Schools can confirm that Ms. Sasser was suspended with pay this morning (Friday, September 27), as a result of a new criminal charge against her that is unrelated to the school district,” district spokesperson Ken Derksen told McClatchy news group in an email.

Sasser has worked as a teacher for students with special needs in the district since August 2016, he said.

No other arrests in the investigation of Woods’ death have been made since 2013, according to Henry. But police said “additional arrests are anticipated in this case.”

Sasser was not yet a teacher at the time of Woods’ death — she didn’t start her studies at East Carolina University until August 2013, according to an acceptance letter she posted on Facebook.

As the investigation is ongoing, Henry declined to comment on Sasser’s relationship to the victim and alleged involvement in his death.