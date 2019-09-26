National
Woman’s bean dip treat for coworkers had a secret ingredient — meth, Oregon cops say
Meth is stronger, more dangerous than ever
Employees at an Oregon market discovered the bean dip prepared for them by a coworker contained a little something extra — methamphetamine, KPTV reported.
Cassandra Ani Medina-Hernandez, 38, of Albany faces charges including delivery of methamphetamine and causing another person to ingest a controlled substance, The Albany Democrat-Herald reported.
Marion County sheriff’s deputies say one of her coworkers at Jefferson Thriftway reported feeling ill Sept. 9 after eating bean dip Medina-Hernandez prepared at the store’s deli, The Salem Statesman Journal reported.
The woman went to a hospital, where doctors told her she may have consumed meth, KPTV reported. A second coworker also reported eating the dip.
The sheriff’s office says there’s no indication that any customers were served contaminated dip, The Albany Democrat-Herald reported.
Deputies arrested Medina-Hernandez on Wednesday at a probation office, The Salem Statesman Journal reported. She has previous convictions for delivering and possessing methamphetamine, assault and robbery.
Comments