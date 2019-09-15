Pyro equipment bursts into flames on sideline at Titans-Colts game in Tennessee

Watch how fires are put out up close The Madera County Sheriff's Office posted a video on Facebook of a plane dropping flame retardant. Cal Fire reported Tuesday morning that the Detwiler Fire did not grow overnight, remaining at 78,900 acres, Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Madera County Sheriff's Office posted a video on Facebook of a plane dropping flame retardant. Cal Fire reported Tuesday morning that the Detwiler Fire did not grow overnight, remaining at 78,900 acres,

A piece of equipment went up in flames before the Titans-Colts game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, media outlets report.

A pyrotechnics machine, used during player introductions, caught on fire on the sideline at the corner of the end zone near where the players come out, according to ESPN.

The machine malfunctioned and started shooting flames horizontally instead of vertically, ESPN reported, and the corner of the field was evacuated.

Grounds crew quickly put the fire out, and no one was injured, according to WKRN.

Despite the incident, the noon game still started on time, the Tennessean reported.

Social media users caught the incident on video.

Part of the pyrotechnics equipment burst into flame shortly after the #Titans’ entrance at Nissan Stadium. pic.twitter.com/5mlZPmOu2O — Erik Bacharach (@ErikBacharach) September 15, 2019

A fire just erupted here on the field. The staff at Nissan Stadium handled it swiftly. pic.twitter.com/Rma8D8Q1fJ — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 15, 2019