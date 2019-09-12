NC lawmaker shamed Republicans over surprise vote in video. Now some call her ‘hero’

Democratic Rep. Deb Butler: ‘How dare you do this, Mr. Speaker’ Rep. Deb Butler (D) and her Democratic colleagues protest an unexpected vote in the NC House to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of the budget. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rep. Deb Butler (D) and her Democratic colleagues protest an unexpected vote in the NC House to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of the budget.

Some people are hailing a North Carolina lawmaker as a “hero” after a video of her protesting a surprise vote in the House of Representatives garnered national attention.

The successful vote was to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the Republican-written budget and was called on Wednesday, when many Democrats were absent.

Rep. Deb Butler, a Democrat who represents New Hanover and Brunswick counties, stood up after the vote and began shouting at Republican House leader Tim Moore.

“How dare you do this Mr. Speaker,” she shouted. “I will not yield.”

The video has spread across social media, with some people calling Butler a “hero” and a “patriot” and tweeting “#IWillNotYield.”

#IWillNotYield I stand with #DebButler. I will not yield. — Filthy Mouthed Wife (@greenmummy) September 12, 2019

NC state Rep Deb Butler is an American Patriot. Courage Deb! — barbara trupp (@ArtyAty) September 12, 2019

Is it safe to say that Deb Butler went MAMA BEAR on the GOP? #IWillNotYield — kerrell goolsby (@chopshopboys) September 12, 2019

The longtime Wilmington lawyer appeared on MSNBC on Wednesday, when she pushed back again against North Carolina’s Republican lawmakers.

“I am totally humiliated that North Carolina has sunk to this level,” she told the network.

Butler was appointed to her seat in early 2017 and easily won re-election in 2018. Her frustration with Republican legislators is nothing new.

During her first term in office, Butler emerged as a sometimes-fiery ally of Cooper’s administration, particularly on environmental issues.

Months after Butler’s initial appointment, the Wilmington StarNews reported Chemours was discharging industrial chemicals from its plant near Fayetteville that were making their way into Wilmington-area drinking water.

Butler, who has often likened events on Jones Street to political theater, argued Republican-led measures to address GenX and similar chemicals were insufficient and far short of what Cooper’s Department of Environmental Quality was requesting.

At one point, Butler was the only Wilmington-area representative not appointed to the General Assembly’s Environmental Review Commission and the House’s Select Committee on N.C. River Quality.

After Wednesday’s video spread online, some social media users said they want to see more politicians like her.

Rep Deb Butler is all of us, screaming at the lies, the corruption, the absolute greedy immorality.

THIS is what I thought to see from Congress.

THIS is what representation in this time looks like.

THIS is fighting with your heart & soul & guts.#WeWillNotYield

WE WILL NOT YIELD https://t.co/OfOSELpCST — Krystie DeMello (@DemelloKrystie) September 12, 2019

So unethical for Republican Speaker Tim Moore of N.C. to resort to trickery lies and deception. Such a stain for N.C. Vote these corrupt crooks out of office. So proud of Deb Butler for speaking truth to power. We need more like her in this country. https://t.co/FVgBk4uuWn — Gwen Johnson (@GwenJoh14591869) September 12, 2019

Meanwhile, Republicans deny giving any indication there wouldn’t be a vote Wednesday.

Moore said there was no notice sent out saying there wouldn’t be a vote and confirmed he wouldn’t be breaking any rules by calling it, The News & Observer reported.

Although some on social media suggest Democrats were absent attending 9/11 remembrance events, The News & Observer confirmed only two, including Cooper, were at such events.

Now that the vote has passed in the House, it will still need to pass in the Senate to override the veto.