Early morning earthquake rattles parts of southern Missouri and northern Arkansas

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake rumbled through parts of Missouri and Arkansas early Thursday morning, geologists say.

The temblor, which hit around 1:42 a.m. local time, was centered near Gassville, Arkansas, a small town not far from Missouri southern’s border, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Residents in Springfield, Missouri— about two hours northwest of Gassville — reported feeling the quake along with Missourians farther east in West Plains, Missouri, about an hour northeast of Gassville, KFVS reported.

USGS data indicates the quake was relatively light and Baxter County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas near the epicenter say they haven’t received any reports of damage, KY3 reported.

Some area residents took to Twitter to share their accounts of the quake, if they felt it at all.

“We’ve moved on from tornadoes...the bed dancing and slider doors banging at 1:45 was ‘exhilarating,’” one user wrote.

“There was an 3.7 earthquake last night in Arkansas.. slept through the wholeeee thing,” wrote another.

“Nice little rattle, rattle... woke up all the fleas in the house. Thanks #ArkansasEarthquake.”

The area is part of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, activity from which has affected states including Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

The zone’s most famous temblors rattled through the area in 1811 and 1812 and are believed to be North America’s most intense earthquakes at an estimated magnitude 7.0 - 8.0. One famously made the Mississippi River run backwards, according to the department.