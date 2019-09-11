Big-rig hauling 72,000 pounds of chocolate catches fire, closes St. Louis highway

What to do if your car catches on fire Cars can catch fire for many reasons. Mechanical or electrical issues are the most common cause. A car can also catch fire as the result of a bad crash. If you see smoke or flames or smell burning rubber or plastic, respond immediately. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cars can catch fire for many reasons. Mechanical or electrical issues are the most common cause. A car can also catch fire as the result of a bad crash. If you see smoke or flames or smell burning rubber or plastic, respond immediately.

A burning big-rig carrying 72,000 pounds of chocolate may mean a messy commute Wednesday night south of St. Louis, Missouri, KSDK reports.

The tractor-trailer fire near Telegraph Road has closed all westbound lanes of the freeway, KTVI reported.

It’s unknown what ignited the fire or whether anyone has been hurt, KMOV reported.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says in a Twitter post that I-255 may remain closed through Wednesday evening and advised motorists to consider other routes.

A tractor trailer fire on westbound I-255 near Telegraph has the westbound interstate closed. It is expected to remain so until well into this evening's rush period. Please consider alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/vgAU5w9IMe — MoDOT St. Louis Area (@MoDOT_StLouis) September 11, 2019