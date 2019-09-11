National

Big-rig hauling 72,000 pounds of chocolate catches fire, closes St. Louis highway

What to do if your car catches on fire

Cars can catch fire for many reasons. Mechanical or electrical issues are the most common cause. A car can also catch fire as the result of a bad crash. If you see smoke or flames or smell burning rubber or plastic, respond immediately. By
Up Next
Cars can catch fire for many reasons. Mechanical or electrical issues are the most common cause. A car can also catch fire as the result of a bad crash. If you see smoke or flames or smell burning rubber or plastic, respond immediately. By

A burning big-rig carrying 72,000 pounds of chocolate may mean a messy commute Wednesday night south of St. Louis, Missouri, KSDK reports.

The tractor-trailer fire near Telegraph Road has closed all westbound lanes of the freeway, KTVI reported.

It’s unknown what ignited the fire or whether anyone has been hurt, KMOV reported.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says in a Twitter post that I-255 may remain closed through Wednesday evening and advised motorists to consider other routes.

Related stories from Miami Herald
Profile Image of Don Sweeney
Don Sweeney
Don Sweeney has been a newspaper reporter and editor in California for more than 25 years. He has been a real-time reporter based at The Sacramento Bee since 2016.
  Comments  