Man in late 70s breaks through restraints, scares thieves who tied him up, Okla. cops say

When an Oklahoma couple was tied up and robbed in their home, one victim wouldn’t let the burglars get away without a fight.

A husband and wife in their late 70s were at their Tuttle home when two people entered their house Saturday evening, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release. The intruders beat the husband before tying him up with his wife.

The husband ultimately broke through his restraints and grabbed a loaded gun, officials say. He fired shots at the two intruders who ran from the home before getting into a car where a third suspect was waiting behind the wheel, officials say.

Oklahoma officials are searching for three people involved in a robbery in Tuttle, they say. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

The OSBI is still hunting for the trio.

The two suspects who entered the home are described as a man and woman in their mid-20s to early-30s, officials say. The man is said to have tattoos on the top of his right arms, the woman with several on her back.

The third suspect was caught on surveillance video sitting in the driver’s seat of the getaway car, officials say, but they have not released details on the person’s appearance.