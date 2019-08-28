Carolinas and Georgia to feel impact of Tropical Storm Dorian. Here’s what to expect

Puerto Rico under hurricane watch for Dorian Puerto Rico is in a hurricane watch and tropical storm warning for Tropical Storm Dorian. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Puerto Rico is in a hurricane watch and tropical storm warning for Tropical Storm Dorian.

Georgia, South Carolina and the eastern tip of North Carolina have been added to the list of areas expected to feel the impact of Tropical Storm Dorian later this week.

The National Hurricane Center’s Wednesday morning update continues to show landfall edging farther north on the eastern coast of Florida, now just north of Orlando.

Impacts from the storm extend far from the center, however, including heavy winds and rain, and “life-threatening surf and rip currents,” experts predict.

Winds in the 5- to 30-mph range could move into Georgia and the Carolinas as early as 8 p.m. Saturday, hurricane forecasters say.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It’s predicted Dorian could reach “hurricane strength” when it reaches the U.S. Virgin islands Wednesday, but could lose strength by the time it reaches the U.S. coast, officials say.

The extent of impact is unclear, because forecasters are not sure if the storm will continue up the East Coast or cross over the Florida panhandle. Dorian’s center will be off the Florida coast about 2 a.m. Monday, according to the hurricane center.

“Uncertainty in the intensity forecast late this week remains higher than usual due to a large spread in the model guidance,” the center reported Wednesday.

Dorian had maximum sustained winds of about 60 mph Wednesday morning, prompting hurricane watches in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the center reports. The storm has dumped up to 10 inches of rain on some Caribbean islands.

“Some strengthening is expected today, and Dorian is forecast to be near hurricane strength when it approaches the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico,” according to a Wednesday morning update.

“Although weakening is possible after Dorian moves across Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, the storm is forecast to strengthen late this week and this weekend while passing near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos and the Bahamas.”

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring a second tropical storm, named Erin, 300 miles off the coast of North Carolina. However, it is not expected to make landfall until it reaches Nova Scotia early Friday morning.

Tropical Storm Erin had sustained winds of about 40 mph Wednesday and could impact the Carolinas with storm surge, experts say.