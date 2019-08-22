‘Your next mass shooter:’ Man vows to outdo Columbine gunmen, Missouri cops say

Trump condemns racism after shootings: ‘These sinister ideologies must be defeated’ President Trump condemned racism and white supremacy following the mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK President Trump condemned racism and white supremacy following the mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas.

A man was arrested Wednesday in Jefferson City, Missouri, after an investigation into a Facebook page where he described himself as “Your Next Mass Shooter,” according to police.

A probable cause statement in 26-year-old Brian Groner’s arrest said the bio on the Facebook profile also claimed that “Columbine won’t have s--- on me,” KRCG reported.

Groner was taken into custody following an interview at his home, during which he was “hostile” but “admitted to understanding the gravity of his statements on social media,” the Jefferson City Police Department said in a news release on Thursday.

According to KRCG, the probable cause statement said Groner told police “the Columbine shooters were lame because they only killed 12 people. I could do better and kill more than 12.”

KMIZ reported that “Groner told investigators he wanted others to view his Facebook page and admitted that he studied the Columbine shooting, which killed 13 people in 1999.”

Police said settings on Groner’s Facebook page allowed everyone to see his threatening bio, which more than 10 people did end up seeing, prompting fearful calls to authorities, the Jefferson City News Tribune reports.

He’s being held at the Cole County Jail on suspicion of making a terrorist threat, police said.

Groner remains in jail without bond, KRCG reported.