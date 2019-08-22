NC college grad who dreamed of broadcasting career was killed by his mother, cops say

Elon News Network

A 24-year-old graduate of Elon University and his younger sister were shot and killed in Atlanta on Wednesday by their mother, who then killed herself, police say.

Chris Edwards, who graduated from Elon in 2018, and his 20-year-old sister, Erin, were found dead inside a home around 6 p.m., the Cobb County Police Department said. Their mother, Marsha Edwards, 58, was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

Edwards, who earned a bachelor’s degree in media and arts, dreamed of inspiring African-Americans to pursue careers in broadcasting, according to his personal website.

At Elon, he co-hosted a weekly radio show and was a television anchor and producer for student-produced sports TV shows.

“Chris was the person who got me introduced to sports journalism on Elon’s campus, Elon senior Andrew Vendelis told the Elon News Network. Through ‘One on One Sports,’ Chris’ mentoring and leadership allowed for me to explore different ways of approaching sports journalism that I still use in my toolkit to this day.”

Vendelis said he and the sports show “can never repay Chris for how much he contributed to Elon and our organization, and we’ll miss him dearly.”

Edwards was pursing his career in Georgia, working as a digital content manager for the Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film & Entertainment, according to his LinkedIn page. He recently attended the 2019 National Association of Black Journalists Annual Convention & Career Fair in Miami.

“My ultimate goal is to work as a professional sports television or radio broadcaster,” Edwards said on his personal website. “More so, I strive to inspire future African-American broadcasters that you can reach your dreams, and make a difference if you put the work in and have a little faith along the way.”