Man died in 2000 — but his ashes just mysteriously turned up on street, Ore. cops say
A passerby who found a package of cremated remains Monday in downtown Portland, Oregon, has touched off a mystery, KATU reports.
How did the ashes of a man who died 19 years ago get there?
In a release, Portland police report they are seeking family or friends of Floyd Leslie Hill, who went by the name Frank in the 1980s, after the discovery of his cremains.
Hill died in October 2000 — one day before his 81st birthday, according to a label on the box in a photo released by police.
His cremated remains were found outside near North Chase Avenue and North Chautauqua Boulevard, police wrote.
Police say they have “exhausted all resources” to find Hill’s relatives or friends. The box has been returned to Omega Funeral & Cremation Services, which performed the cremation.
The funeral home reported Hill had made his own arrangements for his cremation about two years before his death, KOIN reported. He designated someone to receive his remains, and they were picked up, the business said.
Police asked that anyone with information on the cremains contact Omega Funeral & Cremation Service at 503-231-6030.
