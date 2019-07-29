Gunman in Gilroy mass shooting bought ‘assault-type rifle’ legally in Nevada, police say

Gilroy Police Chief gives update on Garlic Festival shooting Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee updates reporters on the shooting that took place on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee updates reporters on the shooting that took place on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

The 19-year-old gunman who attacked the Gilroy Garlic Festival Sunday used an AK-47-style assault rifle he had purchased legally in Nevada less than three weeks ago, but police still do not have a motive for why Santino William Legan targeted the popular event.

At a Monday morning news conference, Gilroy officials said the three people killed were all young – a 6-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and a man in his 20s. But they said much worse carnage was avoided by police on scene who engaged the gunman almost immediately after he opened fire.

“When this call came in, the shots being fired, the closest team of officers responded immediately,” Police Chief Scot Smithee said. “They were there and engaging the suspect in less than a minute.

“The suspect was armed with an assault-type rifle and as soon as he saw the officers he engaged the officers and fired at the officers with that rifle. I had three officers that engaged that suspect, and despite the fact that they were outgunned with their handguns against a rifle those three officers were able to fatally wound that suspect and end it very quickly.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Smithee said the festival, which can attract 100,000 people over its three-day course, is typically staffed by police and that their presence prevented more violence.

“There absolutely would have been more bloodshed, I believe, with the number of people and the small area that they were in,” he said. “I think it’s very, very fortunate that they were able to engage him as quickly as they did.”

The Santa Clara County coroner’s office identified two of the victims Monday as 6-year-old Stephen Romero and 13-year-old Keyla Salazar, both of San Jose.

The third victim was identified as Trevor Irby, a 2017 graduate of Keuka Community College in upstate New York. College President Amy Storey announced what she called “devastating news” in a statement on Monday.

Outside the Romero family home in San Jose on Monday, a tire swing hung from a tree and a bucket of toys sat on the front porch.

Next-door neighbor Mario Ramos, 45, pondered how he was going to tell his own four children their playmate was killed.

“My youngest daughter plays with them all the time, they’ve been on summer vacation ...,” Ramos said. “He was all happy, he was all giddy ‘cause he was ... going to first grade ...

“I haven’t told them yet. How do you tell your kids their best friend is gone?”

Authorities also say they still are investigating reports that a second person may have been involved in some way.

“We really don’t know,” the chief said. “We’ve gotten multiple reports that there may have been another person with him, that they ran this way or they ran that way... We really don’t know at this point.”

SHARE COPY LINK Police have identified the man who opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival July 28, 2019, as Santino William Legan, 19. Based on social media accounts, here's what we know about Legan.

Legan, who comes from a well-known Gilroy family, apparently was living in Walker Lake, Nev., until recently, according to online databases. Smithee said he purchased the rifle legally on July 9, then returned to California some time before the festival.

Legan family members could not be reached for comment Monday. He is the grandson of a former Santa Clara County supervisor and the brother of a well-known boxer who is training for the 2020 Olympics.

Gilroy police searched his family’s home Monday less than two miles from the festival scene at Christmas Hill Park, but authorities say they still do not have a motive for the attack.

Craig Fair, assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Francisco office, said agents still are searching for an explanation for what he called an “absolutely heinous act.”

“Motivation, ideological leanings, was he affiliated with anyone or any group,” Fair said. “It still has to be ruled out and still has to be determined at this point.”

The gunman’s social media accounts were taken down by Monday morning, but various reports indicated he had posted a reference to a white supremacist book to an Instagram account before the shootings.

The book, an 1890 text called “Might is Right” by Ragnar Redbeard, is a white supremacist screed that purports to explain Aryan superiority over other races.

“If there were an Aryan book club, this book would be in it, but it wouldn’t be the book of the month like ‘Mein Kampf’ and ‘The Turner Diaries,’” said Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino.

But Levin cautioned that it is too early to decide the motive for the attack was racial bigotry, noting that such shooters typically fall into one of three categories: ideologically motivated, psychologically impaired or acting out of personal revenge.

“You always let the evidence take you where it leads,” Levin said, adding that Legan was not a known figure among white supremacists.

SHARE COPY LINK A shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival has been reported in California. At least 5 people are injured after a suspect in the mass shooting opened fire at Christmas Hill Park in CA.