Photo Gallery: Puerto Ricans in Protests Say They’ve Had Enough

Protestors burned some plastic sculptures and painted graffiti at the Banco Popular building as violence erupted after attacked them with tear gas and chased them away through the streets away from La Fortaleza after a massive protest celebrated along Old San Juan streets early afternoon calling for Puerto Rican governor’s Ricardo “Ricky” Antonio Rossell Nevares resignation following the leaked of private chats. Defying the Police forces in place, on Wednesday July 17, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Protestors burned some plastic sculptures and painted graffiti at the Banco Popular building as violence erupted after attacked them with tear gas and chased them away through the streets away from La Fortaleza after a massive protest celebrated along Old San Juan streets early afternoon calling for Puerto Rican governor’s Ricardo “Ricky” Antonio Rossell Nevares resignation following the leaked of private chats. Defying the Police forces in place, on Wednesday July 17, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Police forces attacked with tear gas and rubber bullets groups of protesters chasing them away through the streets from La Fortaleza after a massive protest celebrated along Old San Juan streets early afternoon calling for Puerto Rican governor’s Ricardo “Ricky” Antonio Rosselló Nevares resignation following the leaked of private chats. on Wednesday July 17, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Police forces attacked with tear gas and rubber bullets groups of protesters chasing them away through the streets from La Fortaleza after a massive protest celebrated along Old San Juan streets early afternoon calling for Puerto Rican governor’s Ricardo “Ricky” Antonio Rosselló Nevares resignation following the leaked of private chats. on Wednesday July 17, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Puertoricans protested in front of La Fortaleza after a massive protest celebrated along Old San Juan streets early afternoon calling for Puerto Rican governor’s Ricardo “Ricky” Antonio Rosselló Nevares resignation following the leaked of private chats. Defying the Police forces in place, on Wednesday July 17, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Puertoricans protested in front of La Fortaleza after a massive protest celebrated along Old San Juan streets early afternoon calling for Puerto Rican governor’s Ricardo “Ricky” Antonio Rosselló Nevares resignation following the leaked of private chats. Defying the Police forces in place, on Wednesday July 17, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Puertoricans protested in front of La Fortaleza after a massive protest celebrated along Old San Juan streets early afternoon calling for Puerto Rican governor’s Ricardo “Ricky” Antonio Rossell Nevares resignation following the leaked of private chats. Defying the Police forces in place, on Wednesday July 17, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Puertoricans protested in front of La Fortaleza after a massive protest celebrated along Old San Juan streets early afternoon calling for Puerto Rican governor’s Ricardo “Ricky” Antonio Rossell Nevares resignation following the leaked of private chats. Defying the Police forces in place, on Wednesday July 17, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Protestors burned some plastic sculptures and painted graffiti at the Banco Popular building as violence erupted after attacked them with tear gas and chased them away through the streets away from La Fortaleza after a massive protest celebrated along Old San Juan streets early afternoon calling for Puerto Rican governor’s Ricardo “Ricky” Antonio Rossell Nevares resignation following the leaked of private chats. Defying the Police forces in place, on Wednesday July 17, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Protestors burned some plastic sculptures and painted graffiti at the Banco Popular building as violence erupted after attacked them with tear gas and chased them away through the streets away from La Fortaleza after a massive protest celebrated along Old San Juan streets early afternoon calling for Puerto Rican governor’s Ricardo “Ricky” Antonio Rossell Nevares resignation following the leaked of private chats. Defying the Police forces in place, on Wednesday July 17, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Protestors burned some plastic sculptures and painted graffiti at the Banco Popular building as violence erupted after attacked them with tear gas and chased them away through the streets away from La Fortaleza after a massive protest celebrated along Old San Juan streets early afternoon calling for Puerto Rican governor’s Ricardo “Ricky” Antonio Rossell Nevares resignation following the leaked of private chats. Defying the Police forces in place, on Wednesday July 17, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Protestors burned some plastic sculptures and painted graffiti at the Banco Popular building as violence erupted after attacked them with tear gas and chased them away through the streets away from La Fortaleza after a massive protest celebrated along Old San Juan streets early afternoon calling for Puerto Rican governor’s Ricardo “Ricky” Antonio Rossell Nevares resignation following the leaked of private chats. Defying the Police forces in place, on Wednesday July 17, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
A large group of people in front the el Capitolio asking for the resignation of the Governor near La Fortaleza, in Old San Juan streets as calls intensify for Puerto Rican governor’s Ricardo Rossello Nevares resignation following the leaked of private chats. As a massive protest is plan to take place in front of the Capitol all the way to La Fortaleza on Wednesday July 17, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Massive protests calling for Puerto Rican governor’s Ricardo “Ricky” Antonio Rossell Nevares resignation following the leaked of private chats. As a massive protest is plan to take place in front of the Capitol all the way to La Fortaleza on Wednesday July 17, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Massive protests calling for Puerto Rican governor’s Ricardo “Ricky” Antonio Rossell Nevares resignation following the leaked of private chats. As a massive protest is plan to take place in front of the Capitol all the way to La Fortaleza on Wednesday July 17, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Massive protests calling for Puerto Rican governor’s Ricardo “Ricky” Antonio Rosselló Nevares resignation following the leaked of private chats. As a massive protest is plan to take place in front of the Capitol all the way to La Fortaleza on Wednesday July 17, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com
Massive protests calling for Puerto Rican governor’s Ricardo “Ricky” Antonio Rosselló Nevares resignation following the leaked of private chats. As a massive protest is plan to take place in front of the Capitol all the way to La Fortaleza on Wednesday July 17, 2019.
Pedro Portal
pportal@miamiherald.com