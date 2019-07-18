‘Ashamed’ or ‘proud’? NC trends on Twitter after Trump rally, setting off fiery debate

Trump ‘not happy’ with ‘send her back’ chants, Omar calls him a fascist Hours after supporters of President Donald Trump chanted "Send her back" at a North Carolina rally for the president, Rep. Ilhan Omar delivered a sharp rebuke to the president. Trump told reporters he was unhappy with the chant. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hours after supporters of President Donald Trump chanted "Send her back" at a North Carolina rally for the president, Rep. Ilhan Omar delivered a sharp rebuke to the president. Trump told reporters he was unhappy with the chant.

North Carolinians took to Twitter on Thursday, with some expressing their shame and others sharing pride about being from the state after a chant at President Donald Trump’s recent campaign event in Greenville.

The president told reporters Thursday that he “was not happy” with the chant against Rep. Ilhan Omar.

The crowd at one point chanted “send her back,” as the president spoke Wednesday night about Omar, a Somali refugee who came to the United States as a child and became a U.S. citizen as a teenager in 2000. She is now a congresswoman from Minnesota.

So many people were tweeting Thursday that the topic “North Carolinian” was trending on Twitter.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The reactions came after Trump on Wednesday held a campaign rally at East Carolina University and continued his attacks on four liberal Democratic congresswomen of color, accusing them of hating the country.

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done,” Trump tweeted Sunday.

All four are U.S. citizens. Three — all but Omar — were born in the United States.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a resolution of condemnation of the president over the series of racist tweets.

In his first campaign rally since the controversy, at 8,000-seat Williams Arena, Trump ran through a litany of statements made by the four freshmen congresswomen: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — and Omar, drawing the chant from the crowd.

Trump’s 2016 campaign rallies often featured chants of “Lock her up,” in reference to Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.

In response to the “Send her back” chant, one user said: “Is this what we have come to? I’m ashamed to call myself a North Carolinian.”

Is this what we have come to? I’m ashamed to call myself a North Carolinian.



Trump rally crowd chants 'send her back' after president attacks Ilhan Omar https://t.co/V5JBQkA1L7 by @TeeMcSee pic.twitter.com/qMOmENpcFp — Jason CranfordTeague (@JasonCT) July 18, 2019

“Hi fellow Republicans, we are better than this,” another user said. “This is vile behavior. Do better. Be better.”

Hi fellow Republicans, we are better than this. This is vile behavior. Do better. Be better. https://t.co/MfZZwmw7at — Caroline Craig (@CeeJayCraig) July 18, 2019

Politicians even joined in on the conversation.

State Sen. Jeff Jackson put out a tweet saying, “#WeAreNotThis.”

“It’s fine to disagree with someone’s politics,” he said. “But what we saw from the president last night — in our state — was the escalation of that disagreement to the point of denouncing someone’s lawful citizenship.”

Send her back?



It’s fine to disagree with someone’s politics.



But what we saw from the president last night - in our state - was the escalation of that disagreement to the point of denouncing someone’s lawful citizenship. #WeAreNotThis — Sen. Jeff Jackson (@JeffJacksonNC) July 18, 2019

But some on Thursday expressed support of the president and pride for being from the state.

“I’m a born & raised North Carolinian & proud of it,” one Twitter user said. “I love Pres Trump & America & all it’s people!”

I'm a born & raised North Carolinian & proud of it. I love Pres Trump & America & all it's people! I support my country & it's Constitution. If you don't, that's fine just don't tell me how to think or feel. That's what makes our country great! #IStandWithPresTrump — Nancy (@tigertail65) July 18, 2019

Another user reacted to a tweet about the president’s visit and said “North Carolinians love Trump just like the rest of all common sense Americans.”

North Carolinians love Trump just like the rest of all common sense Americans. — RD (@real_defender) July 17, 2019