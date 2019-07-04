6.6-magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California, U.S. Geological Survey says

What to do when an earthquake hits FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes."

An earthquake shook Southern California on Thursday morning, with a U.S. Geological Survey preliminary estimate that it was a magnitude-6.6 tremor.

The quake was felt in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles, according to reports on social media.

Residents said they felt the rattling from the high desert to Laguna Niguel, NBC reports.

The epicenter of the quake was in the Searles Valley, according to the Los Angeles Times, which described the spot as “a remote area of San Bernardino” and reported that the morning temblor “was the most powerful quake to hit Southern California in years.”

Prelim M6.6 Earthquake Southern California Jul-04 17:33 UTC, updates https://t.co/U0QmdQsbaW — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) July 4, 2019

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information




