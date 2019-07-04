Fisherman with casting net pulls a human bone from Chesapeake Bay, Virginia police say

Facebook

A man fishing with a casting net in the Chesapeake Bay pulled up a human bone this week, Virginia Beach police told WAVY.

David Shourds said his casting net got snagged in about 4 feet of water, The Virginian-Pilot reports. When he finally got the net up, he found “a bone about a foot and a half long,” according to the newspaper.

Shourds called police, and the Virginia Beach Marine Patrol showed up to get the odd catch and investigate, WFMY reports. Officers gave the bone to the medical examiner’s office for testing.

Photos shared by news organizations show what appears to be a human bone blackened with time and mud from the bay.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Police say the bone appears to be very aged,” according to WAVY.

“It could be from 100 years ago or it could be from a month ago,” police spokeswoman Linda Kuehn told The Virginian-Pilot. “Until we know how old it is, there’s no knowing.”

The man found the bone at Lynnhaven Inlet, according to the reports. The inlet is a popular boat launch and fishing spot, according to the Virginia Marine Resources Commission.

The commission said boaters can access the Chesapeake Bay or the Atlantic Ocean from the inlet.

SHARE COPY LINK Ten seahorses were stranded on Virginia Beach, gasping for breath and trapped in a net. Then the Brandis Family, Scharver sisters and Chesapeake Bay Foundation arrived with buckets.