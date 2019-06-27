NC veteran had rifles, 400 rounds of ammunition in van near New York town hall, cops say

A North Carolina man was charged after weapons were found in a van outside a town hall, New York police say. Screengrab from The Buffalo News' Facebook page

A North Carolina man was found with “military style” weapons in his van outside a New York town hall, prompting an evacuation of the building, according to media reports.

Police on Tuesday discovered a pistol, rifles and almost 400 rounds of ammunition near North Tonawanda City Hall, about 15 miles northeast of Buffalo, the Niagara Gazette reports.

Officials also saw a bomb-like device, which police later determined wasn’t an explosive, according to WKBW.

The items belonged to Timothy Payne, 36, who had served in the U.S. Army and was talking to city officials about programs for veterans, the the Niagara Gazette and WGRZ report.

Before Tuesday’s incident, Payne’s family worried about his mental health, The Buffalo News reports.

Payne recently sent a “concerning” note to the North Carolina General Assembly, according to the newspaper. Also, the Veterans Administration called his dad for a check on his mental state, The Buffalo News reports.

The veteran, who lost his legs after a blast in Afghanistan, was an Invictus Games competitor, WGRZ reports.

He led Chosen Leadership, a motivational speaking company based in Raleigh, according to its website and WKBW.

After the New York discovery, Payne was facing a gun possession charge and brought to a mental health facility, The Buffalo News reports.

“He needs help,” Douglas Payne, his dad, told WKBW. “I’m glad he’s getting it.”