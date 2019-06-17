What to know about Gloria Vanderbilt — including her worth and her famous son

FILE - In this April 4, 2016 file photo, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and Gloria Vanderbilt attend the premiere of “Nothing Left Unsaid” at the Time Warner Center in New York. Vanderbilt, the “poor little rich girl” heiress at the center of a scandalous custody battle of the 1930s and the designer jeans queen of the 1970s and ’80s, died on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 95, according to her son, Cooper. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Gloria Vanderbilt, an heiress, socialite, fashion designer, author and mother to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, has died at age 95, according to The Hollywood Reporter.





She died of stomach cancer Monday at her home, the publication reported.





Vanderbilt, born in 1924, was the subject of a famed custody battle between her mother and aunt at age 10 after inheriting a trust fund valued at $5 million, Encyclopedia.com reported.





She went on to become an actress before moving into fashion design and later writing several books.





Who are her children?

Vanderbilt was married four times, including to film director Sidney Lumet, and had four sons, the most famous of whom, Anderson Cooper, now serves as a CNN anchor, The Washington Post reported.





“Gloria Vanderbilt was an extraordinary woman, who loved life, and lived it on her own terms,” Cooper said in a statement after her death, CNN reported. “She was a painter, a writer and designer but also a remarkable mother, wife, and friend.





“She was 95 years old, but ask anyone close to her, and they’d tell you: She was the youngest person they knew -- the coolest and most modern,” Cooper said.





What was her net worth?

Vanderbilt, a pioneer of designer jeans with her own line of clothing, perfume and home goods, had an estimated net worth of $200 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.



