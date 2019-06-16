Confederate monument splashed with paint-like substance, SC cops say, and 2 arrested

The Confederate Defenders of Charleston monument was vandalized, police said. Charleston Police Department

Two South Carolina residents are in jail after vandalizing a Confederate monument Sunday, the Charleston Police Department said.

Just after 12:30 p.m., the Confederate Defenders of Charleston monument in White Point Gardens was found covered with “a red paint-like substance,” police said in a news release.

Witnesses gave a description of two suspects to responding officers, who found Charles Dennis Chandler and Kayleigh Nicole Roberts nearby, according to the news release.

Chandler, a 23-year-old Charleston resident, and Roberts, a 29-year-old from Goose Creek, were identified as the suspects who damaged the monument by witnesses, police said.

Chandler and Roberts were arrested and taken to Al Cannon Detention Center, where they were charged with damage to real property, according to the news release.

No bond has been set, jail records show.

Members of the parks department will have to clean the monument, police said in the release.

Information on how much it will cost to repair the statue and base was unavailable.

