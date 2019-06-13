Wife fatally hits motorcyclist husband braking for grass clippings, Illinois cops say

Screengrab from Cheryl Neglen’s Facebook page.

Cheryl Zeglen was on a weekend motorcycle ride in northwest Illinois when her husband spotted grass clippings on the road, authorities said.

Tom Zeglen would later say he knew the fresh yard waste could be a serious danger for the group of riders he was leading, according to Peoria TV station WEEK.

“It kills people,” Zeglen told WEEK.

That’s why he raised his arm and slowed, signaling for the other motorcyclists to form a single line, according to the Peoria County Coroner’s Office. But Cheryl Zeglen, 59, crashed into her husband’s motorcycle, throwing her off the bike and critically injuring her, the coroner said.

Despite efforts by paramedics and doctors to save her life, Cheryl Zeglen died after being flown to a Peoria hospital for treatment, according to the coroner. Drugs and alcohol weren’t considered to be a factor in the crash, according to the preliminary investigation.

Some experts have said grass clippings are like a “sheet of ice” for motorcyclists, according to KWQC. That danger is why it’s illegal in Illinois to leave grass clippings on the road, Illinois State Police District 10 said in a Facebook post last year.

According to her obituary, Cheryl Zeglen was a waitress at a restaurant and previously worked as a paralegal.

“She enjoyed motorcycles, music and being apart of St. Jude,” the research hospital working to end childhood cancer, the obituary stated.