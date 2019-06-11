3-year-old killed in St. Louis shooting was just eating pizza with friend, grandma says

Kennedi Powell, pictured above, was killed by a drive-by shooter in St. Louis, family say. Screengrab from GoFundMe

Three-year-old Kennedi Powell was playing with friends in St. Louis Sunday night shortly before a drive-by shooter took her life, her family and friends told media outlets.

Kennedi’s grandmother, Tracy Wafford, said that her granddaughter and friends had gathered around a car while men gave pizza to the children in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The newspaper corrected the spelling of the girl’s name from “Kenndei” in a previous report.

Then a white four-door Nissan passed by and a shooter fired at the group about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to KMOV.





“Ken Ken died. She got shot in the chest,” Oriel, a 6-year-old who was also injured in the shooting, told KSDK. “That makes me sad. She’s not coming back. She’s up there with Jesus.”

SHARE COPY LINK Between 2000 to 2018 there have been 453 murders within the 14-mile border of East St. Louis, IL. Police have only been able to solve 25 percent of homicide cases.

The shooting occurred when five children and two 28-year-old men were on a sidewalk, according to The Associated Press.

No one has been arrested in connection with Kennedi’s death, the AP reported.





“She will never go to kindergarten. She will never go to first grade. She will never have an eighth-grade graduation,” said Philicia Burrage, a cousin who organized a vigil Monday for Kennedi, according to KSDK.

Wafford recalled her granddaughter as full of energy and full of personality, according to KMOV.

“But there’s nothing that’s going to bring her back. Every time I look out here on the ground, I see her, and its hard, real hard,” Wafford told KMOV.