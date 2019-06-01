Feeling lucky? The next Mega Millions jackpot is almost half a billion dollars

Mega Millions hopefuls share their lottery dreams and superstitions A visit with Mega Millions ticket buyers at Lichine’s, a Sacramento lottery institution, known for being lucky. We asked patrons about their lucky habits. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A visit with Mega Millions ticket buyers at Lichine’s, a Sacramento lottery institution, known for being lucky. We asked patrons about their lucky habits.

Feeling lucky?

Lucky enough to compete for the seventh largest jackpot in the history of the nationwide Mega Millions lottery game?

Since no one matched the six numbers drawn Friday night, the jackpot will swell to $475 million in annuities (or $307 million in a lump-sum payment — you’re gonna need a bigger briefcase) for Tuesday night’s drawing.

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers — the white balls were 7, 8, 26, 65 and 67, and the gold Mega Ball was 4 — still proved lucky for people holding 1,299,033 winning tickets at various prize levels, according to Mega Millions.

Two tickets sold in New York and New Jersey matched the five white balls to win Mega Millions’ second prize of $1 million

The last winner

No one has won the jackpot since March 12. That’s when Hira Singh of Kansas bought a $50 million winning ticket at a QuikTrip gas station in Kansas City.

On March 12, 2019, Hira Singh of Kansas won $50 million after buying a winning Mega Millions ticket at a QuikTrip in Kansas City. Mega Millions

“That’s where I get gas,” Singh told Mega Millions officials when he went to claim his prize. The retailer, QuikTrip, collected $50,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Recent big winners included the New Year’s Day win by a group of 23 Long Island co-workers who split the $437 million jackpot in New York (the ninth largest in the game’s history), and on March 1 Michael J. Weirsky of New Jersey won the $273 million Mega Millions drawing.

Michael J. Weirsky of Warren County, New Jersey, won the $273 million Mega Millions drawing held on March 1, 2019. Mega Millions

Top 10 Mega Millions jackpots

Here are the biggest jackpots according to Mega Millions officials:

▪ 1. $1.537 billion, matching one ticket in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018.

▪ 2. $656 million, matching three tickets in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland on March 30, 2012.

▪ 3. $648 million, matching two tickets in California and Georgia on Dec. 17, 2013.

▪ 4. $543 million, matching one ticket in California on July 24, 2018.

▪ 5. $536 million, matching one ticket in Indiana on July 8, 2016.

▪ 6. $533 million, matching one ticket in New Jersey on March 30, 2018.

▪ 7. An estimated $475 million in Tuesday’s June 4 drawing.

▪ 8. $451 million , matching one ticket in Port Richey, Florida on Jan. 5, 2018. Shane Missler, 20, was the winner.

Shane Missler, then-20, bought the winning $450 million Mega Millions ticket in Port Richey, Florida, on Jan. 5, 2018. The prize is the eighth largest Mega Millions jackpot, according to Mega Millions officials. Shane Missler/Facebook

▪ 9. $437 million, matching one ticket in New York on Jan. 1, 2019.

▪ 10. $414 million, matching two tickets in Florida and Maryland on March 18, 2014.