These cute black vulture chicks just hatched. Check out this live nest camera from SC

A pair of wild black vultures hatched this spring at the Center for Birds of Prey on the South Carolina coast, and you can follow along as they grow up with a new live stream from their nest.

“The wild Black Vulture chicks that hatched on our campus this spring are so interesting to watch now that they’re mobile and moving around more,” the center said on Facebook.

“Unlike many birds that lay eggs in nests constructed in the branches of trees, most vultures are ground nesters. In most cases, these ‘nests’ are located under fallen trees or in tangles of vines and brush that provide security and seclusion,” the center said on the nest cam YouTube page.

“In this case, however, a pair of vultures chose to nest in the alcove between two of our educational display enclosures,” the center said.

According to the center, black vultures tend to nest between March and August and lay one to three eggs. Both parents help incubate the eggs for 32 to 45 days, according to the center.

“Chicks fledge at between 10 and 14 weeks but often remain with family for months,” the center said.

“Black vultures are found throughout the southeastern US as well as Central and South America,” according to the center.

