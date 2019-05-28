Shape of a dog’s head may determine whether it’s likely to attack a child, study says

Dog Bite Prevention and Awareness Tips The CDC reports that dogs bite 4.5 million people annually. And one particular group of people faces the threat of dog attacks on a daily basis; letter carriers. Each year, more than 6,000 letter carriers will be victims of dog attacks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The CDC reports that dogs bite 4.5 million people annually. And one particular group of people faces the threat of dog attacks on a daily basis; letter carriers. Each year, more than 6,000 letter carriers will be victims of dog attacks.

What are the chances a dog will attack a child?

It might depend on the animal’s weight and the shape of its head, according to a new study.

The study, conducted by The Ohio State University College of Medicine and Wexner Medical Center, “identifies dog breeds and physical traits that pose the highest risk of biting with severe injury,” according to the university.

But researches often didn’t know the breed of the dogs involved, so they “looked at additional factors that may help predict bite tendency when breed is unknown like weight and head shape,” Dr. Garth Essig, lead author of the study, said in a news release.

“Researchers found pit bulls and mixed breed dogs have the highest risk of biting and cause the most damage per bite,” the Wexner Medical Center said in a news release. “The same goes for dogs with wide and short heads weighing between 66 and 100 pounds.”

For the study, researchers “reviewed 15 years of dog-related facial trauma cases from Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the University of Virginia Health System,” according to the news release. “They looked at wound size, tissue tearing, bone fractures and other injuries severe enough to warrant consultation by a facial trauma and reconstructive surgeon and created a damage severity scale.”

The purpose of the study, according to the medical center, is to help parents with young children decide which kind of dogs to have as family pets.

“There’s an estimated 83 million owned dogs in the United States and that number continues to climb, Dr. Garth Essig, lead author of the study, said in the press release. “We wanted to provide families with data to help them determine the risk to their children and inform them on which types of dogs do well in households with kids.”



