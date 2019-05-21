National
What happens when a snake gets into a power substation? 10,000 people lose power in NC
As temperatures rise snake sightings may rise too
About 10,000 people in downtown Fayetteville, North Carolina, lost power Tuesday morning when a snake got into a power substation, the city’s Public Works Commission said on Facebook.
“Outage caused by snake in a substation. 10,000 customer(s) who were out have been restored. Power restored as of 10:45 a.m.,” the commission said.
The commission did not give the condition of the snake.
The city’s Public Works Commission is the electrical utility for Fayetteville, and most of the electricity comes from Duke Energy, the Fayetteville Observer reports.
The outage started about 10:20 a.m. and was fixed by 10:45, the commission said.
Comments