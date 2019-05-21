After 5 toddlers escape church daycare and wander to highway, the NC center is closing

The perfect child care? Join the waiting list. Alisa Memisevic is lucky: She has child care for her two children. But the hours aren't perfect and as she looks for a better fit? She's been one waiting list for a year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Alisa Memisevic is lucky: She has child care for her two children. But the hours aren't perfect and as she looks for a better fit? She's been one waiting list for a year.

A North Carolina daycare is closing months after 2- and 3-year-olds wandered onto a highway.

The children left the child care center at Pinedale Christian Church, and five of them were found along a Winston-Salem road that had a 55 mph speed limit, WGHP reported at the time.

Drivers and a police officer stopped to help the unsupervised children, WXII reported.

A sixth child was found “trapped between two doors,” and daycare workers didn’t know any of the kids had left, the Winston-Salem Journal said in December.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The toddlers were outside on a playground before they slipped into the church and made their way through the front door of the building, The News & Observer previously reported.

Days after the escape, a state official inspected the facility and found supervision violations, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

The Rev. Matthew Sink on Monday announced Pinedale Christian Church’s child care center will close its doors June 11, WFMY reports.

Sink said the church examined its center and determined “because the day care is attached to the church, and the church is always busy with events, they would not be able to meet the standards of security needed for the day care,” according to the station.