F-16 jet crashes into California warehouse, prompts hazmat response, officials say

KTLA footage shows the site of an F-16 jet crash in Southern California from above, according to the TV station. Screen grab from KTLA

A March Air Reserve Base F-16 fighter jet crashed into a warehouse near the end of a runway in Southern California on Thursday, authorities said.

U.S. Air Force Maj. Perry Covington said a pilot ejected from the aircraft before it crashed around 3:30 p.m. at the Riverside County military installation, KTLA reports.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that the pilot was being medically evaluated. Deputies also asked locals to “please stay away from the area.”

To make sure responders could reach the crash site, California Highway Patrol blocked traffic both directions on the 215 Freeway from Cactus Avenue to Harley Knox Boulevard, according to KTLA.

The jet “pancaked onto the roof of the building,” City News Service reported, adding that a battalion chief “feared that the jet was loaded with ordnance, prompting a hazardous materials response.”

Plane crash into building, pilot ejected and being medically evaluated. Please stay away from area and clear from emergency vehicles until directed otherwise. Updates to follow. — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) May 16, 2019

A reporter with ABC7 in Los Angeles shared a photo on Twitter that he said was from the scene, apparently inside the warehouse that was hit.

#BREAKING image from inside a warehouse near March Air Reserve Base where a fighter jet crashed this afternoon Courtesy: Jeff Schoffstall pic.twitter.com/OJa0WBRMnM — Rob McMillan (@abc7robmcmillan) May 16, 2019

This is a breaking news story and will be updated ...