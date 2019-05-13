Jeep hits and kills 8-year-old waiting for school bus with sister, NC officials say

Do you know when to stop for a school bus? Sgt. James Prouty of the Washington State Patrol explains when you must stop for a school bus. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sgt. James Prouty of the Washington State Patrol explains when you must stop for a school bus.

An 8-year-old girl was hit and killed by a Jeep at her school bus stop, North Carolina officials say.

Ayanna Ja’nae Jiminez Crump before 7 a.m. Monday was standing on the side of a Franklinville road with her sister and “darted into traffic” for an unknown reason, Spectrum News reports.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a driver in a Jeep Wrangler hit the 8-year-old, who died at the scene, according to WFMY.

Troopers say the 33-year-old driver “couldn’t stop in time” and isn’t facing charges, according to WXII.

The incident happened in Randolph County as “the school bus was about to arrive,” WGHP reports. The child’s sister wasn’t injured, Spectrum News reports.

