Paramedic stopped to buy sunglasses on the way to emergency call, SC officials say

A South Carolina paramedic heading to an emergency call took a detour to a convenience store to buy a pair of sunglasses, state health regulators say.

On Thursday, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control fined the Union County paramedic for misconduct that delayed patient care, according to a consent agreement.

According to the order, dispatchers sent paramedic Heather Marie Hurt and her partner to a call for a patient with what’s described as “cold/flu symptoms at a private residence” in November.

“While en route to the call, the EMS crew went to a convenience store so that Ms. Hurt could buy sunglasses. This created a delay in response time to the patient,” regulators say.

“Ms. Hurt’s partner reported the incident to Union County EMS management,” according to regulators.

“Her actions or inactions created a substantial possibility that death or serious physical harm could result from intentionally driving the ambulance to the convenience store to buy sunglasses. By not driving directly to the call, Ms. Hurt created a delay in patient treatment,” according to DHEC.

The state fined Hurt $300, but she will only have to pay $150 if she does not violate regulations again. She could also have her license suspended for six months if she does not follow the consent order. DHEC also required Hurt to complete a paramedic leadership course.

