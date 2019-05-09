‘Teen Mom 2’ star is fired after her husband killed her dog in North Carolina, MTV says

David Eason and Jenelle Evans, seen here in 2016. AFP/Getty Images

The MTV show “Teen Mom 2” has reportedly cut ties with cast member Jenelle Evans after her husband was accused of killing the family’s dog in the woods near their North Carolina home.





The series has followed Evans’ story since its debut in 2011, according to the Wilmington StarNews. Now 27, Evans continues to live in eastern North Carolina, in Columbus County.





David Eason, Evans’ husband, shot and killed the family’s dog last month after he said it snapped at their 2-year-old daughter, the StarNews reported.

Deputies were called April 30 to do a “welfare check” at Eason’s home in Riegelwood, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. The office said in a news release it had received complaints about “an incident involving an animal” at the residence.

The sheriff’s office said May 1 it is working with Columbus County Animal Control to investigate allegations of animal cruelty.

Also on May 1, Eason posted a video on Instagram of a dog snapping at the child, according to US Weekly.

“I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission,” the video’s caption read, US Weekly reported. “Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”





An MTV spokesperson told US Weekly that MTV ended its relationship with Eason in February 2018.

“Additionally we have stopped filming with Jenelle Evans as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season,” the spokesperson said, according to US Weekly.

But Evans, who is well-known in southeastern North Carolina, has already been approached by the reality show “Marriage Boot Camp,” according to TMZ.

However, TMZ said WE tv is trying to distance itself from those who reached out to her.

“WE tv has no plans to cast Jenelle Evans on ‘Marriage Boot Camp,’” the network reportedly told TMZ.