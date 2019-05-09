Star of popular TV show ‘Nashville Flipped’ dies at age 38. Cause being investigated

A 2018 post of Troy Dean Shafer on the “Nashville Flipped” Facebook page. He died April 28 at age 38. Facebook screenshot

Troy Dean Shafer, star of the “Nashville Flipped” cable TV series, died “unexpectedly” April 28 at age 38, according to an obituary published in his hometown of Erie, Pennsylvania.

The Erie coroner’s office says the “cause of his death is under investigation,” according to the Nashville Tennessean. People magazine reports results of a toxicology exam are also “expected in the next few weeks.”

“Troy was a gifted contractor, and was well-known for his restoration work on historical homes with his company, ‘Nashville Flipped’,” according to obituary.

“Nashville Flipped” aired on the DIY network and Shafer was the host, according to the show’s website. The series launched in 2016.

Episodes revolved around Shafer buying and restoring historic homes “back to their former glory” in the Nashville area. He was credited with saving “dozens of historic homes,” according to the show.

Shafer’s obituary gave no explanation for his passing and said the funeral service was private.

The Tennessean reports he was an aspiring country singer who found his way into the reality TV after “a chance meeting” at a Nashville Walmart with Mike Wolfe, the star of another popular reality series, “American Pickers.”