Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spotted in Charlotte with man recently freed from prison

Kim Kardashian, second from left, and husband Kanye West, center, visited Charlotte to see a man recently released from prison. Instagram Screen Grab

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her husband, hip-hop superstar Kanye West, are high-profile celebrities who constantly live in the public eye.

That vision was focused on Charlotte Wednesday, a day after the celebrity couple were spotted visiting the Queen City.

Pictures of them departing a plane at a local airport were posted on Twitter. Speculation behind their visit to Charlotte was reported by Spectrum News.

A post on Instagram shed more light behind Kardashian and West’s trip.

Charlotte resident Azaria Algarin posted a photo with the celebrity couple, along with her mother and brother, calling it “a special day that I will forever cherish.”

That’s because Kardashian and West were there to see her brother, who was recently released from prison, Algarin said on Instagram.

Kardashian is part of a legal team that has helped free people from prison, and also provided assistance to former inmates once they have been released, Complex reported.

Kardashian was in Charlotte, along with a doctor, to have lunch with Algarin’s brother and “start the procedure of removing my brothers face tattoos,” according to the post.

The meeting and the whole process seemed unreal to Algarin.

She said while her brother was in prison, he would share his dreams and goals with her, some of which she called “unrealistic & silly,” on Instagram.

Algarin said her brother wanted Kardashian’s address, and after he gave Algarin a letter for the reality TV star, she responded by rolling her eyes and never sending the message, according to the post.

“Eventually my mom sent it to him so he would stop harassing us,” Algarin said on Instagram.

My friend is a pilot at the local airport and he snagged these pics today. Apparently Kim and Kanye are looking at a future client to release from prison in the Charlotte area. WE STAN! pic.twitter.com/wdex1mSIRJ — just liz (@LizzNicoleee) May 8, 2019

When Kardashian responded, and eventually visited, Algarin wrote she could not believe it.

“Never in a million years did I think Kim would write him back (or even read his letter), fly in right after the met gala (not to mention her 4th baby is due at any minute), invest in our family & laugh / relate to us over the smallest things,” she said in the post.

The 38-year-old Kardashian is studying to become a lawyer, and began a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm, “with the goal of taking the bar in 2022,” People magazine reported.

Kardashian’s legal team helped free 17 “low-level drug” offenders in the past three months, according to Complex.

She even has the president’s ear, as Kardashian “successfully petitioned” Donald Trump “to commute the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a nonviolent drug offender,” per People.

Algarin said meeting Kardashian and West was special, and she is “so proud of my brother for taking steps in the right direction,” according to the Instagram post. “I felt like we were children again & that he wasn’t gone for the last 7 years.”

Rapper Kanye West met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on October 11, 2018. He was wearing his MAGA hat and spoke about his support for the commander-in-chief.