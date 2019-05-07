NC man bought lottery ticket on way to a charity ride — and says karma led to his win

How are North Carolina lottery tickets distributed? Scratch-off tickets are by far the most popular lottery games in North Carolina. Here's the details on where they come from and how they are distributed in the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scratch-off tickets are by far the most popular lottery games in North Carolina. Here's the details on where they come from and how they are distributed in the state.

A North Carolina man was on his way to help others when good karma led to a big reward.

Jerry Hughes on Saturday was heading to the 2019 Duffy Charity Ride when he picked up four scratch-off tickets, the NC Education Lottery says.

And when he found out one of the tickets was a $250,000 prize winner, “a celebration broke out with some ‘hollering’, some tears, and then congratulations,” according to a lottery news release.

Hughes thinks karma was responsible for his luck, the release said.

“You do good, you get good,” Hughes said, per the lottery. “You do bad, you get bad. And I believe it.”

Hughes’ girlfriend, Donna, was there when he won the prize and remembers people thinking he was deserving, the NC Education Lottery says.

“He’s helped out so many people,” she said, per the release.

Hughes, the owner of a tow truck company, plans to invest his winnings and go on vacation, the NC Education Lottery says. After taxes, he takes home $176,876, according to the lottery.

He bought the winning 20X The Cash game ticket at Huff’s Interstate gas station in Burlington, according to the news release.

The lottery says “ticket sales from instant games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $650 million a year for education.”