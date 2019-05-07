Dad chases down driver who sped off after hitting child in crosswalk, Texas cops say

Safety tips for pedestrians National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates 32 percent of all pedestrian fatalities occur between 8 pm and midnight. Here are a few simple tips to help keep yourself safe while walking near traffic. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates 32 percent of all pedestrian fatalities occur between 8 pm and midnight. Here are a few simple tips to help keep yourself safe while walking near traffic.

A Texas dad credits his “parental instincts” for what he did when he saw a driver hit a child near his daughter’s middle school, KRIS reported.

That child was one of three students who were in the crosswalk at the time of a hit-and-run near Hamlin Middle School in Corpus Christi, KZTV reported.

“There were three students crossing the street, three boys, when I saw the second one get struck by a vehicle,” father Jesse Mesa said, according to KRIS. “My daughter and I couldn’t believe what happened. I said, ‘Did that just happen?’ She said, ‘Yeah dad, that kid got hit.’”

Then the vehicle drove away from the scene, KIII reported.

That’s when Mesa decided to chase and follow the driver, according to KZTV.





“You know, it’s somebody else’s child. His parent wasn’t there, so you know somebody had to do something,” he said, according to the TV station. “If I wouldn’t have gone then he would’ve got away.”

He followed the driver for about a mile through back roads before the driver was pulled over by police, KRIS reported.

Police say Wilfredo Faz, 28, was then arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, KIII reported. He also faces charges connected to the hit-and-run, according to the TV station.

The student who was hit — 12-year-old Curtis Johnson — fractured his wrist and bruised his back during the crash, KIII reported.

“Curtis is expected to make a full recovery and said he got a video game to help him get better,” the station reported.