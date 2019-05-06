Spring cleaning turns up two World War II-era explosives in home, Utah police say

A Utah woman cleaning out her garage found a World War II-era bomb on a shelf, and police found another under her coffee table, but both turned out to be safe, Salt Lake City authorities say. Salt Lake City Police Department

A Utah woman cleaning out her garage Saturday discovered what appeared to be a World War II-era bomb on a shelf, KUTV reported.

“It appears to be a projectile about a foot long with Japanese writing on it, but I’m not an expert in the matter,” Sgt. Carlos Valencia of the Salt Lake City Police Department said, KSL reported.

Officers found a second explosive under a coffee table inside the home, the Gephardt Daily reported.

The homeowner’s husband had served in World War II and apparently brought the devices home as souvenirs, KSTU reported.

The one in the garage appeared to be a mortar round or rocket-propelled grenade of some kind, the Gephardt Daily reported. Police bomb technicians removed the two devices.

Utah National Guard ordnance disposal personnel took the explosives to a safe location for inspection, where they discovered one was a practice round and the other was inert, KSTU reported.

“There is no danger to neighbors or the community at all,” Valencia said, KSL reported. He said the homeowner did “the right thing” by calling police.

