Huge, angry alligator puts up fight as it’s removed from SC neighborhood, video shows

What do you do when a massive alligator shows up in your neighborhood?

Folks in one community in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, got some excitement Tuesday afternoon as a wildlife control crew wrangled the angry 10-foot gator.

Video from neighbors Bridgett Hamrick and Josh Neidig shows a wildlife removal team from The Snake Chaser fighting with the massive gator before getting a rope around it. One of the crew members manages to get on its back and wrap tape around the alligator’s huge, snapping jaws.

The video shows police and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officers standing with neighbors to watch the crew catch the gator.

The gator was 10 feet, 2 inches, Neidig told WBTW.

The alligator was hanging out in the Creekhaven Drive area, about 15 miles south of Myrtle Beach, WMBF reports. The neighborhood backs up to the Waccamaw River, a haven for alligators in the area.