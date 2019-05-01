2 injured in UNC Charlotte shooting are from Wake County

Police run through UNC Charlotte campus after shooting Cellphone footage shows police running through the UNC Charlotte campus after reports of a shooting April 30, 2019. The university’s emergency management tweeted “Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately.” Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cellphone footage shows police running through the UNC Charlotte campus after reports of a shooting April 30, 2019. The university’s emergency management tweeted “Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately.”

Two of the people who were injured in the shooting at UNC Charlotte on Tuesday live in Wake County.

Drew Pescaro, 19, and Sean DeHart, 20, both of Apex, were shot, Chancellor Phillip Dubois said on WBTV radio Wednesday morning.

Pescaro is from Massachusetts and attended Middle Creek High School. DeHart attended Cardinal Gibbons High School, according to their Facebook pages.

The on-campus shooting left two people dead and four injured, according to police. Trystan Andrew Terrell, 22, has been charged with two counts of murder.

At UNCC, Pescaro worked as a sportswriter for the Niner Times, the school newspaper posted on Twitter.





He was a manager for the university’s men’s basketball team and planned to work for the football team this spring, according to a LinkedIn page for Drew B. Pescaro. The LinkedIn user describes wanting to attend UNCC as a “stepping stone” toward working for the NBA.

At the school, Pescaro was a member of Alpha Tau Omega, according to a Facebook post from the leadership fraternity. Both the fraternity and the Niner Times announced on social media Pescaro was injured and in stable condition after Tuesday’s shooting.

As the news spread, social media users showed support for Pescaro with the hashtag #DrewStrong. Ross Pescaro, his brother, encouraged people to use the hashtag and asked for prayers, according to WBTV.

Less was immediately known about DeHart.

Students Ellis Parlier, 19, and Riley Howell, 21, were killed in the shooting. Emily Haupt and Rami Alramatin were also injured, the chancellor told WBT.

This is a developing story.