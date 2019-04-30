Olivia Newton-John is selling her Australian farm, and it’s spectacular: Take a peek

This is the amazing nature lover’s property Olivia Newton-John is selling The Australian farm purchased by singer-actress Olivia Newton-John in the years following her breakout role in the 1978 hit musical “Grease” is listed for sale in excess of $3.9 million. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Australian farm purchased by singer-actress Olivia Newton-John in the years following her breakout role in the 1978 hit musical “Grease” is listed for sale in excess of $3.9 million.

The listing agent is Newton-John’s lifelong friend Jillian McGrath with McGrath Estate Agents, Northern Beaches Office Australia, according to toptenrealestatedeals.com, which reported on the property.

The four-bedroom, three-bath French-style home at 30 Victoria Park Lane, Dalwood, New South Wales, is set on 187 acres comprising seven lots, according to the listing.

The home was renovated in 2002 and features pine floors, textured entry walls with shells and pebbles from local beaches, a tennis court, and a country-style eat-in kitchen. There are outdoor porches and terraces and private guest suite.





The farm, located 40 minutes from popular tourist spot Byron Bay, boasts rolling pastures, green lawns with panoramic views. There’s a rain forest with a natural waterfall, two dams, a pond and a creek running through the property, which is next to Victoria Park Nature Reserve National Park, toptenrealestatedeals reported. The real estate website said that over the years Newton-John planted over 5,000 additional trees on the grounds.

She hopes to find a nature lover like herself to take over the land, according to media reports.





“The expansive view from the farm is breathtaking and captured my heart all those years ago,” Ms. Newton-John said in a statement reported by Mansion Global. “It’s a magical spot that is the home for many different species of wildlife.”

Newton-John, 70, purchased the property in the early 1980s.

“It was about having a peaceful base that was completely private that was true to who she is: the animal lover and the environmentalist,” McGrath, the listing agent, told domain.com.au.

She now claims Florida as her main home. When Newton-John does return to Australia, she and her husband, John Easterling, stay at the Gaia Retreat & Spa, which she co-owns, toptenrealestatedeals.com reported.

Newton-John has four Grammys to her name and 10 No. 1 hit songs.