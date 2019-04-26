NC family seeks answers after ‘promising engineer’ shot and killed in Maryland

Mother seeks answers in shooting death of her son, Tyrique Hudson, in Maryland ABC11 reports that Tonya Burch, mother of 22-year-old Tyrique Hudson, is grieving over his shooting death in Maryland. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ABC11 reports that Tonya Burch, mother of 22-year-old Tyrique Hudson, is grieving over his shooting death in Maryland.

After graduating early from North Carolina A&T State University, Tyrique Hudson moved to Maryland last summer to begin his career as a software engineer.

He quickly made friends at work and his apartment complex outside of Baltimore. But a confrontation with his downstairs neighbor led the 22-year-old in February to seek a protection order, which was denied by a judge, CBS Baltimore reported.

On April 15, Hudson was shot and killed in front of two witnesses in the stairwell of the complex. The neighbor, 53-year-old James Verombeck, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Now Hudson’s family in North Carolina is trying to make sense of his death, which has gained widespread attention. A public viewing for Hudson was planned for Friday in Wilson, and the funeral will will be held Saturday.

In his request for legal protection, Hudson described his first encounter with Verombeck. It was 10 a.m. Feb. 16 when Hudson says he was taking his trash out and stepped into the hallway, where he was met by Verombeck, The Baltimore Sun reported.





“You knew this day was coming,” Verombeck told him, according to Hudson’s account as reported by the Sun. “You know what you did.”

Verombeck then drew his hands across his neck, making a “throat-slitting gesture,” Hudson said, according to media reports.

Hudson then called 911 and his father in North Carolina, The Baltimore Sun reported. Three days later, he appeared in court, where Verombeck told Judge Devy Patterson Russell that he believed Hudson was videotaping him in his home.

“He’s not recording you,” Russell told him, according to The Baltimore Sun. “He’s not videotaping you, OK? He’s not watching what you are doing. Do you understand?”





The judge then denied Hudson’s petition, saying the request required a pattern of behavior instead of a single incident.

Tonya Burch, Hudson’s mother who lives in Wilson, told television station WTVD that her son had just found a new apartment to move into.





“He was getting his mind set to move because he was fearful,” Burch said, according to the station.

Burch told the station her son had never had any confrontations or fights.

“Nobody has ever had to come say, ‘Oh your son did this to me or your son did that to me.’ He was just overall a very gifted, unique child,” she said, according to WTVD.

Hudson’s boss at Northrop Grumman in Annapolis described him as “a promising engineer with enthusiasm and willingness to help,” CBS Baltimore reported.

Some people have criticized Russell, the judge, for denying Hudson’s request for a protective order. She is on temporary reassignment while the Maryland Court of Appeals decides if she will be suspended, CBS Baltimore reported.

“I feel like they’ve failed my son,” Burch told CBS Baltimore. “They failed me. He had a bright and promising future.”