Franklin Graham tells 2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg to repent, not ‘flaunt’ being gay

One of the country’s most well-known evangelical Christians, Franklin Graham, said Pete Buttigieg, an openly gay 2020 presidential candidate, should “repent.”

Graham called homosexuality a “sin” and “something to be repentant of, not something to be flaunted, praised or politicized,” in a tweet Wednesday.

In a CNN town hall Tuesday, Buttigieg said, “I get that one of the things about Scripture is different people see different things in it.”

“At the very least we should be able to establish that God does not have a political party,” the South Bend, Indiana, mayor said at the town hall.

Graham shared a CNN story about the town hall on Twitter, and said, “Presidential candidate & South Bend Mayor @PeteButtigieg is right—God doesn’t have a political party. But God does have commandments, laws & standards He gives us to live by.”

“Mayor Buttigieg says he’s a gay Christian. As a Christian I believe the Bible which defines homosexuality as sin, something to be repentant of, not something to be flaunted, praised or politicized. The Bible says marriage is between a man & a woman—not two men, not two women,” Graham, the president of the Billy Graham Evangelical Association, tweeted.

“It can be challenging to be a person of faith who’s also part of the LGBTQ community and yet, to me, the core of faith is regard for one another,” Buttigieg said during Tuesday’s CNN town hall in New Hampshire. “And part of God’s love is experienced, according to my faith tradition, is in the way that we support one another and, in particular, support the least among us.”

