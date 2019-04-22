Vulture pops out of ditch and strikes motorcyclist’s head before fatal crash, KHP says

Air Force and USDA researching vultures, helping them to stay away from aircraft Vulture populations in the southeastern United States have increased in recent years, so wildlife experts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture at MacDill Air Force Base and the National Wildlife Research Center in Florida are tagging and tracki Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vulture populations in the southeastern United States have increased in recent years, so wildlife experts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture at MacDill Air Force Base and the National Wildlife Research Center in Florida are tagging and tracki

Two adults on a motorcycle were driving in south-central Kansas when a vulture popped out of a ditch, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report.

That vulture flew and struck 42-year-old Brandon Husband’s head, causing the driver to go off the road way, into the ditch that the vulture first came out of and then into a barbed wire fence before the motorcycle overturned, according to the crash report.

Brandon Husband and his passenger — 43-year-old Jennifer Husband — were traveling southeast on River Road, on a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle, and the vulture came out of the north ditch, the report says.

The motorcycle wreck was reported at 3:16 p.m. Saturday in Barber County, about 13 miles northwest of Medicine Lodge.

Brandon Husband was pronounced dead at the scene of the fatal crash about 30 minutes later, according to the report. Jennifer Husband was taken to a Wichita hospital, where she died about seven hours later, the report states.

Wichita is about 85 miles northeast of Medicine Lodge.