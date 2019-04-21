Fort Bragg soldier killed in ‘freak accident’ while skydiving, NC cops say

A U.S. Army sergeant was killed skydiving in North Carolina.

A sergeant in the U.S. Army was killed skydiving Sunday, the Oak Island Police Department said.

Stationed at Fort Bragg, Sgt. 1st Class Justin Goff died in what officials called “an accident,” WTVD reported.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said he was found dead at the Cape Fear Regional Jetport, according to WWAY. Deputies responded to a 911 call before 11 a.m., the TV station reported.

According to the Oak Island Police Department, Goff’s parachute worked properly, but “high winds” were blamed in his death, per WECT.

Police said the 29-year-old Florida native stationed in Fayetteville, N.C., “did not hit anything on the way down,” and called it “a freak accident,” according to the TV station.

Goff, who was on a “recreational skydiving trip,” was pronounced dead on scene, WTVD reported.

An autopsy will be performed to determine an official cause of death, according to WECT.

