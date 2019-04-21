Just before Easter, blaze destroys church across from fire department, NC cops say

The Leventon Chapel Free Will Baptist Church was destroyed by fire the day before Easter. Facebook Screen Grab

An investigation is underway after a North Carolina church was destroyed in a fire the day before Easter Sunday.

Greene County Fire Marshal Berry Anderson said a fire was reported just before noon Saturday at Leventon Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, according to WITN.

Nearly six hours after responding, Anderson said the church “was still smoldering,” WNCT reported.

The church is across the street from the Bull Head Volunteer Fire Department. It is about 65 miles east of Raleigh and about 16 miles southeast of Wilson.

Firefighters from a number of agencies battled the blaze until it was under control, per WITN. It was not reported if members of the Bull Head Volunteer Fire Department were involved.

No one was injured in the fire that occurred before the religious holiday, Eastern Fire Photography said in a Facebook post that included pictures of the devastated church.

Anderson said the church building “will be a total loss,” according to WNCT.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and is being investigated by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, the TV station reported.

Pictures of crosses that remain standing in front of wreckage of the church have been shared on Facebook. Some people have commented that strengthened their faith.

“The Cross has the final word ... His work stands when nothing else will!” said Selena Sutton, who asked for prayers for the congregation.

“How can you not believe?” Doug Stocks asked in a post, noting the fire happened “during Easter.”

